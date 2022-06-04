Chakwera and Chilima declare assets

June 4, 2022 Watipaso Mzungu - Nyasa Times Be the first to comment

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera and Vice President Dr. Saulos Klaus Chilima have declared their assets and have since had their declarations gazetted.

The gazetting was done on June 3, 2022, making it the first time in the history of Malawi for declaration of assets to be gazetted since 2014 when the law was passed.

Chilima and Chakwera

According to the gazette, President Chakwera has two houses, three plots, seven motor vehicles, five bank accounts and one business interest, among other.

On the other hand, the gazette shows that Chilima has two houses, 14 plots, 11 motor vehicles, two business interests and seven bank accounts, among others

The gazette has not stipulated the exact amounts of money worthy the assets.

Chairperson of the Public Appointments Committee (PAC) of Parliament, Joyce Chitsulo, confirmed to have seen the gazetted declaration of assets.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

Follow us in Twitter
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Gender activists urge MDAs to emulate Chakwera on women empowerment

Gender activists Emma Kaliya has challenged advised authorities in government ministries, departments and agencies (MDAs) to follow the yardstick President...

Close