Chakwera announces that China is removing all punitive tariffs on Malawi goods

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera on Saturday announced that China has removed punitive taxes pelted on Malawi products.

Chakwera announced this during his arrival at Chileka International Airport in the Commercial City of Blantyre from Beijing, China, where he went to attend this year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Addressing the media, the President said this is positive move towards the right direction aimed at boosting trade among the people of the two countries.

These punitive taxes have been stifling business, causing trade imbalances between the two countries. The move follows bilateral talks the president held with his Chinese counterpart, President Xi Jinping.

What it means with the announcement is that Malawi has the biggest market in China, and Malawi farmers are the ones to benefit.

Accompanied by the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, the president was welcomed by the Malawi Vice President Dr Micheal Bizwick Usi, Senior and Deputy Cabinet, Ministers, senior party leaders, government officials, and the general public at the airport.

Generally the president described the Beijing, China trip as successful.

The President said he was happy that Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a K50Billion grant for Malawi.

Chakwera left the country on Sunday, where he attended the fourth Summit meeting of the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which was held from 4th and 5th September 2024.

FOCAC is an official forum between the People’s Republic of China and all states in Africa. It is the primary multi-lateral coordination mechanism between African countries and China since the year 2018.

Women clad in both UTM and Malawi Congress Party attire entertained the President with dances.

