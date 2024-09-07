Airport Director urges community to protect Chileka International Airport facilities

Assistant Commissioner of Police and Director of Airports, Alex Simenti, has called on communities surrounding Chileka International Airport to cease vandalism and encroachment on airport facilities. Addressing a sensitization meeting in Blantyre with traditional leaders and local residents, Simenti emphasized the importance of community cooperation in safeguarding the airport’s infrastructure.

Simenti expressed his concern over ongoing issues such as livestock grazing and theft of wire fencing within the airport compound. He stressed that such actions undermine the growth and development of the area, and he urged residents to support efforts to maintain and protect the airport’s facilities.

During the meeting, Group Village Head Malizani commended the initiative and promised increased vigilance from the community to prevent further vandalism. Malizani’s support reflects a commitment to enhancing cooperation between the airport authorities and local residents.

However, David Maputulira Chisale from Golowa Village raised concerns about the effectiveness of the police patrols. Chisale questioned why the community was being held responsible for vandalism despite the presence of police patrols in the area. He suggested that the police should strengthen their efforts, particularly since some vandalism incidents occur near the police station.

Simenti’s call for action highlights the need for a collaborative approach to addressing security and maintenance issues at Chileka International Airport. The engagement with local leaders and residents is a step towards fostering a more secure environment and ensuring that the airport can continue to contribute positively to the region’s development.

