Go and woo Malawians to vote for PP, Joyce Banda challenges newly elected NEC members

President of People’s Party (PP) Mrs Joyce Banda has come out strong, challenging his newly-appointed National Executive Committee (NEC) to hit the ground running as the party seeks to canvass support ahead of the general elections scheduled for September next year.

Speaking at the party’s convention held at Crossroads Hotel in Lilongwe, she urged the directors of youth (Cecilia Kumwenda) and women (Mable Masangano), to win over the youth and women constituencies, which figures from the National Statistical Office show are in majority.

Banda, a former head of state who assumed leadership in 2012 following the death of then president Bingu wa Mutharika, said she is honoured to lead the party in the next elections.

She said: “Honestly, I wanted to handover to the party’s emerging cohort of leaders.

“But the party and its delegates thought to let me lead yet again. Who am I to say no to the wishes of the people.”

She has charged that she has the formula to resolve the country’s crisis, considering that she has a proven track record of solving similar problems during her two-year tenure.

She pointed to the 47 percent devaluation she implemented in 2012, which she said helped win the support of the country’s development partners and helped end a forex/fuel crisis that threatened to derail the local economy. The dual crisis was cited as one of the reasons for the July 4, 2012 demonstrations which led to the deaths of 20 protesters.

