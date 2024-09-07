Analysis: President Chakwera’s Hi-5 agenda and Law Society protest on the rule of law

The Malawi Law Society’s (MLS) decision to stage demonstrations on September 12, 2024, to demand the government table critical judicial reform bills shines a spotlight on President Lazarus Chakwera’s failure to fulfill a key pillar of his “Hi-5” agenda: the promotion of the rule of law. This agenda, which was a central part of Chakwera’s electoral promises, aimed to uphold democratic principles by fostering transparency, accountability, and a legal system free from political interference. However, the MLS’s planned protest reveals the growing frustration within the legal community and the public over the government’s failure to deliver on these promises.

When Chakwera took office, his Hi-5 agenda – encompassing servant leadership, uniting Malawi, prospering together, ending corruption, and respecting the rule of law – struck a chord with citizens who had grown weary of the previous administration’s failure to uphold democratic principles. One of Chakwera’s central pledges was to safeguard the independence of the judiciary and ensure that Malawi’s laws were applied equally and fairly, free from political manipulation. This promise positioned the rule of law as a cornerstone of his leadership vision.

However, the MLS’s announcement of demonstrations over the government’s failure to prioritize judicial reform raises serious questions about Chakwera’s commitment to this promise. The delayed tabling of judicial reform bills, which aim to modernize the judiciary, improve case management, and safeguard judicial independence, suggests a widening gap between rhetoric and action on the part of the executive.

The judicial reforms that the MLS advocates are not merely bureaucratic updates; they are critical to ensuring that the judiciary functions efficiently and independently. Issues such as access to justice, the reduction of case backlogs, and the safeguarding of judicial independence are essential for maintaining public trust in the legal system. Without these reforms, the courts will continue to face delays, inefficiency, and, potentially, political interference.

By not tabling these bills, Chakwera’s administration risks undermining one of the most important elements of his Hi-5 agenda: the rule of law. The executive’s failure to act is not only a breach of its responsibility but also a direct challenge to judicial independence, which is fundamental to any democracy. This delay signals an apparent disregard for the need to separate the powers of the executive and the judiciary, a principle that ensures that no arm of government operates beyond its authority.

As the custodian of the legal framework in Malawi, the MLS is taking on a vital role in holding the government accountable. The fact that the MLS is resorting to public demonstrations suggests that previous attempts to engage with the executive have been futile. Their decision to take to the streets, while unconventional for a legal organization, underscores the gravity of the issue. It also reflects a broader trend of civil society stepping into the accountability vacuum left by an inactive government.

The MLS’s leadership, in calling for peaceful protests, is reminding the executive that judicial reforms are not optional but essential for the functioning of a democratic society. Their stance on this issue highlights the pressing need for transparency and political will in addressing judicial inefficiencies that have long plagued Malawi’s legal system.

The MLS’s planned protest places Chakwera’s administration at a crossroads. The President’s inability to address the rule of law effectively weakens his Hi-5 agenda and calls into question his overall leadership. If the government continues to delay these reforms, it risks further eroding public trust and alienating key stakeholders, including the legal community and civil society organizations.

Moreover, Chakwera’s failure to prioritize judicial reforms could exacerbate tensions between the executive and judiciary, damaging the already delicate relationship between the two arms of government. This could potentially lead to a broader crisis of governance, as the separation of powers – a foundational principle of any democracy – is increasingly called into question.

Public Sentiment and the Potential for Broader Unrest

The MLS’s call for demonstrations is likely to resonate with many Malawians who see the government’s inaction as symptomatic of a broader failure to deliver on the promises of accountability and good governance. Public frustration over the lack of judicial reform could feed into wider dissatisfaction with the government, particularly as other pillars of the Hi-5 agenda – such as the fight against corruption – also appear to be faltering.

However, there are risks associated with demonstrations, especially if they exacerbate tensions between the executive and judiciary. Some voices within the political establishment have already suggested that dialogue would be a more constructive way forward. Nevertheless, the MLS’s bold move indicates that time for dialogue may be running out, and public pressure may be the only way to force the executive’s hand.

Conclusion: A Test for Chakwera’s Leadership

The upcoming demonstration by the MLS is more than a call for judicial reform – it is a test of President Chakwera’s leadership and his commitment to the principles he campaigned on. If Chakwera continues to delay these critical reforms, he risks undermining both the rule of law and the credibility of his government.

In many ways, the planned protests mark a turning point. Will Chakwera’s government act in accordance with its promises and strengthen the judiciary, or will it continue to delay reforms, further eroding public trust in his administration? The answer to this question will have lasting implications for both Malawi’s legal system and its democratic future.

As September 12 approaches, the eyes of Malawi’s legal community, civil society, and the public are on the government’s next move. Whether the demonstration leads to the desired outcome or deepens the rift between the judiciary and executive remains to be seen, but one thing is clear: Chakwera’s Hi-5 promise on the rule of law is on the line.

