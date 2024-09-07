Chakwera returns, urges China to remove tariffs charged on Malawi products

Malawi President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has returned home from Beijing, China, where he went to attend this year’s Forum on China-Africa Cooperation (FOCAC).

Accompanied by the First Lady Madame Monica Chakwera, the president arrived in the country via Chileka International Airport in the Commercial City of Blantyre.

Malawi Vice President Dr Micheal Bizwick Usi, Senior and Deputy Cabinet Ministers, senior party leaders, government officials, and the general public welcomed the Malawi leader at the airport.

Speaking during his arrival, Chakwera described the meeting as successful.

The President said he was happy that Chinese President Xi Jinping has announced a K50Billion grant for Malawi.

The President said that apart from the grant, the president also negotiated with the Chinese government to remove unnecessary tariffs being charged for Malawi products.

Chakwera left the country on Sunday for China, where he attended the fourth Summit meeting of the Forum on China – Africa Cooperation (FOCAC), which was held from 4th and 5th September 2024.

FOCAC is an official forum between the People’s Republic of China and all states in Africa. It is the primary multi-lateral coordination mechanism between African countries and China since the year 2018.

Meanwhile, President Chakwera and the First Lady, Madam Monica Chakwera, have left the airport for the Sanjika Palace.

