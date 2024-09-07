Kinna Phiri, Esau Kanyenda wants Mabedi to bring Gabadinho back in the Flames squad

Former Flames coach Kinnah Phiri and former Flames lethal striker Esau Kanyeda, both speaking on their capacity as a football legend, have ignited calls for coach Patrick Mabedi to mend fences with forward Frank Gabadinho Mhango for the good of the country.

The calls come in wake the of the Flames’ 2-3 loss at home to Burundi in the 2025 Africa Cup of Nations (Afcon) Group L match at Bingu National Stadium in Lilongwe on Thursday.

Mabedi overlooked Gabadinho in his squad but other quarters feel the forward has a role to play with the Flames.

Kinnah said that time had come for the government and Football Association of Malawi (Fam) to intervene on the matter.

“We are so concerned as legends. We cannot continue to promote personal agenda over matters of national interest. Mabedi and Gabadinho must be called to a round table and iron out their differences so that we move ahead as a nation.

“I have personally talked to some officials at Ministry of Youth and Sports on the same, so that they can intervene,” Kinnah said.

Writing on his Facebook page, Kanyenda said he seconds the idea of bringing back Gabadinho Mhango to the team, look at the chances that we squandered during the Burundi game.

“Who knows, maybe if we had Gaba in that game something could have happen.

If there are some differences, let’s burry it so that our beautiful game of football should win,” he said.

Apparently, Mabedi has on more than two occasions indicated that Mhango’s time with the Flames was over and that it was time to deal with the new crop. Reasons for the sour relationship are not yet clear.

However, Minister of Youth Uchizi Mkandawire referred the issue to Fam to mediate talks between the player and Mabedi.

“The official position is that featuring of players is within the jurisdiction of Fam through their coach. It would be chaotic if we take that route [intervene],” Mkandawire said.

Ironically, Fam General Secretary Alfred Gunda refused to comment on the matter.

Local football analyst Kimu Kamau said Gabadinho’s return to the squad is imminent.

“I have said it before and I will say it again; we are playing some inexperienced strikers who are struggling to score yet we have our top striker still side-lined. Let Mabedi recall Gabadinho,” he said.

