Government impressed with just ended week of Parliament, says it was good and productive

Leader of the House Richard Chimwendo Banda has described the just ended week of parliamentary proceedings as very good and productive.

Banda told the media on Friday that there were a lot of businesses that members discussed including ministerial statements like the one from Ministry of Agriculture on food availability and stability of markets across the country.

“This attracted more questions and interventions from members and they were more focused in their discussions. So far so good,” he said.

Chimwendo added that there was also an Agriculture bill which was debated but sent back to the Agriculture Committee.

He however expressed excitement on the attendance of members from both sides.

On his part, Leader of Opposition, Dr George Chaponda said the week was full of positive and negative events.

“Positives in the sense that a number of questions were put forward to the government while negatives are some questions which were supposed to be ably answered by responsible ministers were not available,”he said.

Chaponda added that issues of finance were supposed to be taken by the Finance Minister himself but he was not in the house as he has travelled.

Also members from opposition wanted Minister of Information Moses Kunkuyu to inform the house on the interim report from the German Company on plane crush that was carrying Vice President Saulos Chilima and others.

Chaponda however expressed optimism that next week deliberations will be more important as more ministers will have been arrived from China.

