265 Energy Ltd expands its reach with new gas distribution sites in Mzuzu, Lilongwe

Malawi’s leading supplier of cooking gas and accessories – 265 Energy Limited – has opened two new gas distribution sites in Mzuzu and Lilongwe’s Area 10, marking a significant step towards promoting sustainable energy solutions and aligning with Malawi 2063 development agenda.

The company’s public relations officer, Phillip White, said in an interview on Friday that the expansion is part of their ongoing mission to provide modern, environmentally friendly cooking solutions to households and businesses across the nation.

White stated that as Malawi advances towards its Vision 2063, which envisions an inclusive, self-reliant, and environmentally sustainable nation, 265 Energy Ltd is committed to playing a pivotal role in achieving these goals.

“The new branches in Mzuzu and Lilongwe Area 10 will make it easier for customers to access clean cooking gas, reducing reliance on traditional biomass fuels that contribute to deforestation and environmental degradation. The adoption of modern cooking solutions, such as gas, is a crucial component of the broader effort to protect Malawi’s natural resources and improve the quality of life for its citizens. By providing accessible and affordable gas options, 265 Energy Ltd is helping to reduce the pressure on forests and contribute to a cleaner, healthier environment,” he said.

According to White, the new site in Mzuzu is located behind Best Oil Filling Station at Katoto while in Lilongwe’s Area 10, the branch is inside Sana Mall.

“Both branches are now operational, offering the same high-quality gas products and expert advice that customers have come to expect from 265 Energy Ltd. The company remains committed to supporting Malawi’s transition to sustainable energy sources, helping to ensure a brighter, greener future for all,” he said.

White added that the opening of these new satellite sites will help our customers save both time and money that would have otherwise been spent traveling far distances to purchase gas.

“But more importantly, this expansion aligns with our broader mission of promoting modern, sustainable cooking practices that are in harmony with Malawi Vision 2063’s environmental goals,” he said.

265 Energy Ltd is a leading provider of energy solutions in Malawi, specializing in the distribution of gas and related products. The company is dedicated to delivering safe, reliable, and affordable energy, while also contributing to the nation’s long-term environmental goals. With a focus on innovation and customer satisfaction, 265 Energy Ltd continues to lead the way in modern energy solutions.

