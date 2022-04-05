Chakwera appoints new Vice Chancellor for Kamuzu College of Health Sciences

April 5, 2022

President Lazarus Chakwera has appointed Professor Macpherson Mallewa as Vice Chancellor of the Kamuzu University of Health Sciences (KUHES) effective April 1, 2022.

Professor Macpherson Mallewa

KUHES is formerly College of Medicine

KUHES Acting Registrar, Stuart Chirambo, says in a memo to staff members that “council is expecting all of us to render our full support to Professor Mallewa as he takes up this responsibility.”

KUHES is among the three institutions of higher learning that were delinked from the University of Malawi in May last year.

