Chakwera arrives in Equatorial Guinea for AU Summit

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has arrived in Equatorial Guinea to attend the 15th Extra Ordinary Summit meeting of the African Union (AU) on Humanitarian Matters and Pledging Conference.

Chakwera has travelled to Guinea straight from Davos, Switzerland where he attended the World Economy Forum (WEF) Summit that run from 21st to 25th May, 2022.

“His Excellency the President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera arrived in Malabo, Equatorial Guinea on Wednesday night for the Extra Ordinary African Union summit,” announced State House Malawi on it’s official Facebook page.

The President and the First lady were welcomed at Malabo International Airport by Equatorial Guinea’s Prime Minister Francisco Pascual, Malawi Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo, Mayor of Malabo Maria Coloma among others.”

During the Summit, African leaders are expected to consolidate efforts in resource mobilization and strategies to address humanitarian challenges facing the continent.

Chakwera will also be part of the 16th Extra Ordinary Summit meeting of the AU on terrorism and unconstitutional changes of government focusing on sustainable solutions to the waning off of constitutionalism and a surge in terrorism on the continent.

The president is expected back home on 29th June, 2022.