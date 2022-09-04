Chakwera asks Malawians to be part of solution to country’s challenges

President Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has challenged Malawians to assist the Tonse Alliance led government in offering solutions to the challenges the country is facing.

Chakwera made the remarks at Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni annual cultural festival in Ntcheu.

Chakwera commended Inkosi Ya Makhosi Gomani V for his practical solutions to the government over challenges the country is facing.

He, however, said his administration is aware of all criminal activities happening along border districts, including Ntcheu, saying the government will deal with the matter decisively.

He also said delays in the implementation of this year’s Affordable Inputs Programme (AIP) must not cause panic among Malawians, saying his administration is working around the clock for timely delivery.

He said the Tonse led administration is aware of all anxieties Malawians have over the initiative hence asking the citizenry to exercise patience.

President Chakwera described Maseko Ngoni Chief Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V as an exemplary leader who is ready to contribute solutions to problems facing his area and the nation as a whole.

Chakwera said it is only when leaders and people of the country take initiatives to give solutions to problems in their areas, that the country will go forward.

The President concurred with what the Maseko Ngoni Chief said in his speech earlier, that for development to flourish in Malawi there is need for all people in the country to work together despite cultural and other differences.

“No matter what problems are happening in the coutry, you have always taken an approach of taking a practical contributions to the solutions,” he told the chief.

President Chakwera said he was aware of problems of access to government services, starting with NEEF loans, which he said some people are unjustly denied access to based on the political party they support.

Maseko Ngoni Chief Inkosi ya Makosi Gomani V has asked for unity among people of different cultures in the country.

The Maseko Ngoni Chief also encouraged the spirit of working together regardless of political affiliations for the benefit of the country.

He has specifically appealed to President Lazarus Chakwera to encourage oneness as he leads a government made of different political parties.

As part of the ongoing Umhlangano wa Maseko Ngoni celebrations, Inkosi ya Makhosi Gomani V commissioned 19 new Impis to help him run affairs of the kingdom.

Among the Impi are veteran politician John Tembo and Mama Cecilia Tamanda Kadzamira, former official hostess of the country’s first and founding President Kamuzu Banda who have been honoured for their contributions towards the development of the country.

