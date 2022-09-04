MEC says it will not fire chief elections officer

The Malawi Electoral Commission has trashed calls by the opposition Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) to fire its chief elections officer on allegations that he has strong ties with President Dr Lazarus Chakwera and the Malawi Congress Party (MCP). MEC spokesperson Sangwani Mwafulirwa says the pollster has confidence in the appointment of Mr. Andrew Mpesi as chief elections officer. Mwafulirwa said Mpesi’s appointment followed a rigorous process culminating into interviews in which he came out as the best candidate. He said the panel comprised of all commissioners and they were meticulous in the approach. The commission therefore is urging all stakeholders to support Mr. Mpesi and the entire secretariat as they work to serve the commission in executive it’s mandate as provided by the law.

The DPP claims it has gathered evidence supporting claims that Mpesi is politically aligned to the ruling MCP, a development the party says it justifies claims that Mpesi is not suitable for the position.

Mpesi was early August this year, appointed as Chief Elections Officer for MEC.

The DPP however has been pushing MEC to rescind appointment of Mpesi on the grounds that he is a cadre of the Malawi Congress Party – MCP.

DPP also says Mpesi previously worked and served as personal assistant to Chakwera and that he is known for for his public and private utterances, some of which went viral on social media, like ‘I will vote and make Lazarus Chakwera President of Malawi tomorrow’.

According to a statement signed by DPP’s legal affairs Director Charles Mhango, the Party has penned MEC and other International Organizations presenting their evidence and also amplifying DPP fears that Mr Mpesi has potential to help rig the next election in favour of Chakwera and the MCP.

