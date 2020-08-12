Chakwera attends funeral ceremony where mourners disregard Covid-19 measures

August 12, 2020 Owen Khamula - Nyasa Times 5 Comments

President Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday  attended  a funeral ceremony for a long time Malawi Congress Party (MCP) staunch supporter in Blantyre where mourners and other people are not observing Covid-19 preventive measures.

There was no strict Covid-19 measures such as reducing the number of those attending the funeral ceremony to 50 
No social distancing is viewing Mai Dinala’s body during the funeral service.
Mai Roseby Dinala, a staunch MCP supporter,

Chakwera himself and other government and party officials are wearing face masks but the majority of the people at the late Roseby Dinala’s funeral ceremony had no masks, were not observing social distance and there were more than 50 people at the funeral.

Government announced the tough Covid-19 preventive measures last Saturday as the infection is spiking rapidly.

At St. Columba CCAP Church, there was strict observation of social distance and the number of people allowed inside the church hall.

Dinala has died at 82 having served the MCP for 57 years.

There was no immediate comment from the government on the matter but some churches have vowed to disregard the 10 people per Sunday service policy which the government has put in place.

A group of pastors calling itself Pastors Taskforce on Covid-19 has vowed to defy government restrictions against gatherings of more than 10 people.

“Let the government hear this. It’s either you listen to our pleas to gather in large crowds like we do or we will defy the orders and fill the Churches this Sunday,” he warned.

The pastors say they will allow members to fill up their churches this Sunday.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

5
Leave a Reply

avatar
5 Comment threads
0 Thread replies
0 Followers
 
Most reacted comment
Hottest comment thread
2 Comment authors
NandoloChirwaserehZawawjones Recent comment authors
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Nandolo
Guest
Nandolo

Anyone who doubted that Chakwera is not a good leader should just look at his behaviour and actions in the past month.

Vote Up-1Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Chirwa
Guest
Chirwa

The police has arrested people and charged them K10, 000 for disregarding CIVID restrictions. Why on earth would Chakwera create restrictions and disregard them?

Vote Up5Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
sereh
Guest
sereh

Chakwera is a HYPOCRITE!

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
Zawa
Guest
Zawa

Koma zoopysa kwabasi. Chakwera ameneyu ndi yemwe uja?

Vote Up4Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
wjones
Guest
wjones

R.I.P

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 hours ago
shares