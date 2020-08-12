Malawians, please safeguard your private parts. We are tired of leaked nudes!

Besides coronavirus (Covid-19), it’s becoming evident that leaking nudes is slowly becoming another pandemic.

A week doesn’t pass without other people enjoying a gaze on social media of other people’s private parts.

It’s even shocking that even elderly and honourable people are embarrassing themselves in this jazz of nudes.

What has come of us, fellow Malawians?

Technology is a tool to help us be better people. But the way we are using it to embarrass ourselves through continuous leak of nudes isn’t inspiring.

It’s time we began asking ourselves tough questions, as a nation, with regards to how we are using social media to our disrepute.

We can’t continue this road of being careless with social media. As a society, we need to refocus.

Managing how we must be using social media and technology isn’t something government must be involved through legislation.

This is a call for all of us to be responsible in how we manage ourselves. Let’s rethink the appetite of being reckless with our private parts. Private parts must remain what they are: PRIVATE PARTS!

