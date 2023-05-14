Chakwera bemoans laziness in civil service

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera has bemoaned the culture of laziness in the civil service, saying this affects government service delivery to the public.

Chakwera said this on Sunday at Civo Stadium in Lilongwe during the commemoration of Kamuzu Day.

“Just last week I heard of a disturbing story where a woman was not helped in government office just because a civil servant was sitting on her file.

“This must stop immediately. I will not tolerate this. I will not tolerate this to happen again. We will take action,” said the seemingly annoyed Chakwera.

President Chakwera therefore warned against the tendency of transferring officers to other offices and departments after they are caught in abuse of resources. He has said this type of handling things is fuelling corruption in the country.

Chakwera also said it is up to Malawians to develop their Malawi, saying the country cannot be developed by donors or anyone else apart Malawians themselves.

He said even Kamuzu Banda, the father and founder of the nation preached hardwork among Malawians if the country was to develop.

He said it was sad that the new generation depends on handouts and begging, saying this culture cannot develop the country.

Speaking on behalf of the Kamuzu family, the great grand nephew of Kamuzu, Ken Kandodo said Kamuzu was a hard worker and a nice person. Kandodo said Kamuzu will be remembered for infrastructure development as well as improved health and education delivery service. However, some Malawians have taken up on social media platforms to remember Kamuzu as a dictator who ruled the country with an iron fist, who detained or killed his critics and vehemently rejected multiparty democracy, therefore did not deserve such an extravagant commemoration. Conspicuously missing at the event were all the former heads of State; Bakili Muluzi, Joyce Banda and Peter Mutharika whom government officials said were duly invited.

