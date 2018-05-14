Chakwera brands DPP corrupt, nepotistic: Hails Kamuzu ‘father and founder of Malawi nation’

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera took advantage of the Kamuzu Day commemoration in Kasungu to blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country, saying they have failed to emulate the style of leadership of the father and founder of Malawi nation, who died on November 25 1997.

He said as MCP, they are glad that years after Kamuzu’s death, the nation still has fond memories of the ‘Ngwazi’ because of strong foundations he laid in agriculture, health, education and other sectors of life.

Chakwera said there was no corruption during Kamuzu reign and yet today leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

He said: “People are sharing money like no other business. There is rampant corruption in this [DPP] government as well as nepotism. Kamuzu never condoned corruption and even nepotism.”

Chakwera said he does not condone nepotism and that he has a vision to end theft and corruption.

“Am married to Nyagondwe from the north and we met at the college. She was at Polytechnic and I was at Chancellor College but all is going on well despite regional and tribal differences,” said Chakwera.

He said the nation need to get lid of leaders that are promoting nepotism, thieves and corrupt.

Addressing a mini political rally soon after the function, MCP vice President Sidic Mia collaborated with Chakwera, saying MCP will bail out Malawians from the jaws of corruption.

“We need to reboot the system in 2019. We can’t afford to have our hard earned taxes be squandered by a few elites like it is happening now,” Mia said.

He persuaded Malawians that it is “a moral and civic duty” to get rid of DPP in 2019.

Kamuzu the person, the leader

The Ngwazi, as he was fondly called, was a man of great character, a keen follower of histories of otherworld great leaders. He was a man of great commitment, courage, enormous confidence in himself, tough and no nonsense leader.

Kamuzu had strong leadership capabilities that benefited from cognitive knowledge he gained from his vast studies and work experience gained abroad. This placed him in an envious position, enabling him to provide sound leadership in matters of the State.

He was an all-round leader who took to the presidency the theory from his studies and experience from his overseas association. He had exceptional political leadership skills that enabled him to identify opportunities existing in a situation of political need.

For example, he got the South African Government to build the capital city in Lilongwe because he supported the apartheid system at the expense of rallying support to the liberation movement, the Nyasaland African Congress (NAC).

Of course, some quarters castigated him of his stand on apartheid, but he vowed to pursue that path which would benefit his people. If facts must be told, the story of Kamuzu is incomplete if it does not highlight his achievements in areas of agriculture, education and health.

