Chakwera brands DPP corrupt, nepotistic: Hails Kamuzu ‘father and founder of Malawi nation’

May 14, 2018 Wanga Gwede- Nyasa Times 7 Comments

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) leader Lazarus Chakwera took advantage of the Kamuzu Day commemoration in Kasungu to blame on the Democratic Progressive Party (DPP)-led government for the socio-economic woes facing the country, saying they have failed to emulate the style of leadership of the father and founder of Malawi nation, who died on November 25 1997.

Chakwera , Mia, Harry Mkandawire and Mkaka at the Kamuzu Day memorial in Kasungu: The leaders we have in DPP are thieves and corrupt

He said as MCP, they are glad that  years after Kamuzu’s death, the nation still has fond memories of the ‘Ngwazi’ because of strong foundations he laid in agriculture, health, education and other sectors of life.

Chakwera said there was no corruption during  Kamuzu reign and  yet today leaders are busy enriching themselves through corrupt means and are failing to fight corruption because “they themselves are thieves and corrupt”.

He said: “People are sharing money like no other business. There is rampant corruption in this [DPP] government as well as nepotism. Kamuzu never condoned corruption and even nepotism.”

Chakwera said he does not condone nepotism and that he has a vision to end theft and corruption.

“Am married to Nyagondwe from the north and we met at the college. She was at Polytechnic and I was at Chancellor College but all is going on well despite regional and tribal differences,” said Chakwera.

He said the nation need to get lid of leaders that are  promoting nepotism, thieves and corrupt.

Addressing a mini political rally soon after the function, MCP vice President Sidic Mia collaborated with Chakwera, saying MCP will bail out Malawians from the jaws of corruption.

“We need to reboot the system in 2019.  We can’t afford to have our hard earned taxes be squandered by a few elites like it is happening now,” Mia said.

He persuaded Malawians that it is “a moral and civic duty” to get rid of DPP in 2019.

Kamuzu the person, the leader

The Ngwazi, as he was fondly called, was a man of great character, a keen follower of histories of otherworld great leaders. He was a man of great commitment, courage, enormous confidence in himself, tough and no nonsense leader.

Kamuzu had strong leadership capabilities that benefited from cognitive knowledge he gained from his vast studies and work experience gained abroad. This placed him in an envious position, enabling him to provide sound leadership in matters of the State.

He was an all-round leader who took to the presidency the theory from his studies and experience from his overseas association. He had exceptional political leadership skills that enabled him to identify opportunities existing in a situation of political need.

For example, he got the South African Government to build the capital city in Lilongwe because he supported the apartheid system at the expense of rallying support to the liberation movement, the Nyasaland African Congress (NAC).

Of course, some quarters castigated him of his stand on apartheid, but he vowed to pursue that path which would benefit his people. If facts must be told, the story of Kamuzu is incomplete if it does not highlight his achievements in areas of agriculture, education and  health.

 

 

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Please share this Article if you like Email This Post Email This Post

More From the World

Leave a Reply

7 Comments on "Chakwera brands DPP corrupt, nepotistic: Hails Kamuzu ‘father and founder of Malawi nation’"

avatar
  Subscribe  
newest oldest most voted
Notify of
Mas ter
Guest
Mas ter

Bwana much talking may result in cry be pee if u want to win
Remember u will still have corruption in the country including ur office why are people spending their money to the party
They want to benefit more than others in the country
They want to steal easily
Don’t cheat u and your cabinet will be faithful

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
5 minutes ago
URIM AND THUMIM
Guest
URIM AND THUMIM

THERE ARE TWO LEADERS WHO CAN TRULY CHANGE MALAWI — CHAKWERA PLUS BUSHIRI —

OTHERWISE WE WILL REGRET LIKE NOBODY’S BUSINESS !!

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
6 minutes ago
pedegu
Guest
pedegu

Word’s from an empty tin

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
16 minutes ago
#DzukaniAmalawi
Guest
#DzukaniAmalawi

Malawi politicians would do well if they stop talking about the past. Malawi political leaders should learn to dream and visualise a future Malawi having learnt from the past but propelled by hope of a better tomorrow.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
42 minutes ago
Samuel
Guest
Samuel
Udali mwana Lazaro. Kamuzu declared northern region DEAD NORTH. All northerners were not allowed to work in the southern and central regions. How old were you Chakwera? Learners from primary to university and all civil servants were forced to contribute towards the construction of kamuzu acadamy and chiwengo village. Lero mukudyelera ndinu. Fees at kamuzu acadamy is very expensive. 100m kwacha 1973 idali ndalama yochuluka zedi imene boma idabweleka ku south africa yomangira capital hill. Ndalama imeneyi chilungamo chake idayenela kumanga nyumba zochuluka komanso a five stars osati mashabini tikuona mu capital hill. kamuzu ankadya ndalama zaboma mwankhanza koma anthu… Read more »
Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
46 minutes ago
Mcp Dpp afford
Guest
Mcp Dpp afford

Those who died during Kamuzu rule will never agree to that nosense. Crocodile party

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago
Mphonongo
Guest
Mphonongo

Chakwera, all of us have married other tribes we don’t talk about it loudly. Stop fooling the people.

Vote Up0Vote Down  Reply
1 hour ago

More From Nyasatimes