Nyasa Bullets consolidate grip on top: Malawi TNM Super League

Nyasa Big Bullets Monday consolidated the grip on top of the summit with a hard fought 1-2 win over determined Civil Sporting in the TNM Super League first round encounter played at Civo stadium in Area 9, Lilongwe.

Second half brace by Bullets’s striking partnership of Bright ‘Bweke’ Munthali and veteran Chiukepo ‘Yakubu’ Msowoya were enough to seal the victory and managed to collect three points but the servants should blame themselves for gifting the second goal.

Bullets have 16 points from six games without defeat and single draw while Civil have registered their first home and season defeat but still they are still third on the log table with 10 points from five games.

Bullets fans have enjoyed Kamuzu Day holiday in style with a win owing to the fact that on Saturday their team hammered new comers, TN stars of Kasungu 0-4.

Civil Sporting went down fighting as they put up a gallant fight particularly in the first half where they had a fair share of scoring opportunities through their captain, Raphael Phiri, Calvin Thotho and Christopher Kumwembe.

Thotho was a delight to watch in both halves as he kept piling pressure on Bullets right back, Pilirani Zonda.

The two teams equalled power play and no team completely control the game in the first 20 minutes of the tussle.

Bullets threatened to open the score sheet in the 22nd minute when workhorse veteran, midfielder, Fisher ‘Anong’a’ Kondowe’s deliver from corner kick was headed wide by Msowoya.

Five minutes later, Bullets waged a counter attack which involved Munthali and Precious Phiri in which the former set Phiri into the penalty box but his shot went straight in the palms of Civil goalkeeper, Tione Tembo.

Civil’s dangerman Phiri was denied a scoring opportunity when his thunderbolt hit the cross with Bullets goalie, Rabson Chiyenda beaten in the 32nd minute but no Civil player was near by to pounce on the rebound.

Both set of fans got a relief when the referee, Easter Zimba has blown his whistle for half time with two teams failing to break the deadlock.

Bulets’s pin sized midfielder, Mike Mkwate which his clever legs was unlucky on 53rd minute when his goal bound effort was cleared on the line by Civil defender, Lawrence Chaziya.

Civil made a double change in the 65th minute, they brought in veteran, Joseph ‘Dudu’ Kachule and Fletcher Bandawe for Kumwembe and Patrick Thupi in order to improve their attacking pattern which went to sleep.

Munthali broke the deadlock in the 68th minute when he got a pass from Mkwate and he release a powerful shot which eluded Civil keeper, Tembo.

Bullets went two up in the 75th minute when Gomezgan Chirwa back pass was tapped in by Mkwate to Msowoya who slotted home the on coming ball.

Civil was awarded a penalty in the 79th minute, when Zonda had clipped down Thotho in the box and the resultant spot kick was converted by Captain Phiri to make it 1-2.

Munthali missed a chance in the 83rd minute when his grancing header from Kondowe’s cross missed the upright.

Civil Coach, Franco Ndawa thanked his charges for playing well and for showing character against Bullets.

” It was a 50:50 game, any team had a chance of winning it and our opponents utilized the chances they got and scored two goals. We had a number of chance if we had a good target we could have won the game,” he summed up.

“It was a tough game and every team played well but the most important thing is that we have managed to collect another three points,” Bullets Head coach, Rodgers Yasin stated.

He said his team would continue playing to the expected standards to get desirable results to make supporters and sponsors happy.

