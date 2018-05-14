Zikhale says strategy in place to propel MCP, Chakwera to power in Malawi watershed 2019 polls

Opposition Malawi Congress Party (MCP) new Director of Strategic Planning, Dr Ken Zikhale Ng’oma, has said he only has one mission in the party and it is to make Leader of Opposition (LoP) Lazarus Chakwera as the next tenant at the country’s plot number one.

Ng’oma was one of those that got into MCP’s national executive committee (NEC) through endorsement, after the convention had agreed that positions should be shared equally across the regions.

Others that benefitted from the unanimous endorsements include Reverend Maurice Munthali, publicity secretary and Cornelius Mwalwanda, Director of Economic Affairs.

In an interview, Ng’oma said MCP has all it takes to form the next government but only lacked one thing: strategy.

“The party is the most organised party that the country has ever had. But it lacked just one thing which a strategist who can bring about a winning formula. It is this winning formula that I bring with me to MCP,” said Ng’oma.

Ng’oma, who closely worked with late President Bingu wa Mutharika, said he will use his vast experience in both politics and research to make the MCP government possible.

“This is my one and only mission. Chakwera is to be President come 2019,” he said.

According to him, he started working even before he officially got the position.

“As a team, we tirelessly worked so that the convention takes place despite the court injunction obtained by [Gustav] Kaliwo and team. Our strategy worked, we have better ones specific for the 2019 elections,” said Ng’oma.

He was supposed to contest against Ken Kandodo Banda for the position, but the former cabinet minister withdrew at the last minute, opting for first deputy director for the same position instead.

In his acceptance speech, Chakwera said he was ready to handle the party and help make it into government in the forthcoming elections.

Chakwera and Sidik Mia became MCP president and vice president unopposed. Mzuzu-based business magnate, Harry Mkandawire, was voted in as the party’s second Vice President.

Malawi will hold tripartite elections in May next year to elect the President and Vice-President, 193 members of Parliament and 462 ward councillors.

