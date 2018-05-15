AFORD regional chairs say pocketing money to speak in favour of Mwenifumbo

Some Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) chairpersons in the southern region have disclosed that they have been pocketing money from the party’s self-declared president, Frank Mwenifumbo, to continue endorsing him through press conferences, Nyasa Times has learnt.

On Monday, the chairpersons held a press briefing in Malawi’s commercial city where they “unanimously” endorsed Mwenifumbo as the “rightful” leader of the party.

The presser followed another that was held in the northern region a week ago.

One chairperson, James Misomali, from the eastern region told Nyasa Times that the “truth is that everyone in the party knows Enock Chihana is the AFORD president.”

Said Misomali: “Go to my home now, you will find my wife and she will tell you that I am one hundred percent for Chihana.”

According to him, it is the money that they have been receiving that has given them courage to speak against Chihana.

Other chairpersons who spoke to Nyasa Times on condition of anonymity disclosed that the Karonga central legislator promised them vehicles if they helped in making the Chihana name die out.

Chihana and Mwenifumbo were front-liners during the party’s indaba that was marred by “court injunction” controversies.

A court order, signed by Judge Charles Mkandawire, asked AFORD to hold its convention on Tuesday May, 1 after a myriad of court injunctions.

Both camps later held own conventions where Mwenifumbo and Chihana declared themselves party presidents.

The two camps have since rolled out roadmaps, with Chihana’s camp saying they will soon be holding regional conferences to reach out to people at the grassroots.

In his acceptance speech, Chihana had denied allegations that he runs AFORD as a “personal estate.”

He said: “AFORD is not for Chihanas. AFORD is a national party, and that is what should be planted in everyone in this country. We’re strategizing to make the party great again.”

And, Misomali said he would love if the two leaders buried hatchets and build the party together.

“They are both AFORD. As party membership we would love if the two worked on their differences for the common good,” said Misomali.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :