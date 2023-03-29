Chakwera calls for repentance, confession of sins among Malawians

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera on Wednesday took time off his busy schedule to attend the Eminent Persons Forum, which was organized by the Evangelical Association of Malawi (EAM).

In his remarks, President Chakwera – who is a renowned preacher and church minister – asked Malawians to repent of their sins and look up to God, saying the Creator is rich in mercy and gives hope where there seems to be none.

Malawians, especially in the Southern Region, are currently counting the costs of the adverse effects of climate change. Hence, the message could not have come at any better time than this.

Chakwera assured his people that God will hear and answer their supplications.

“But the country must first have God at both personal and national levels,” he said.

Speaking earlier, the General Overseer of the Redeemed Christian Church of God, Pastor Enoch Adejare Adeboye of Nigeria, shared the Word of God from Mark 4:35-41 and asked people to surrender their lives to God, saying that tomorrow might be too late.

Pastor Adeboye, who prayed for Malawi to be free of problems, said that storms do not give notice, adding that what matters is to make sure people have Jesus Christ to turn to when crises hit.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!