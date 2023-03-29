Undule chastises Dausi for uttering irresponsible remarks about neighbouring countries

Governance and human rights advocate Undune Mwakasungula has chastised Mwanza Central lawmaker Nicholas Dausi for uttering ‘irresponsible and unreasonable’ remarks about neighbouring countries, which are involving in search and rescue of survivors of Tropical Cyclone Freddy.

Dausi – a Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) member of Parliament – told the National Assembly on Monday that he was not happy with services security agents from our neighbouring countries are offering in support of Malawi’s search and rescue mission.

“It is sad to see foreigners almost everywhere in this country, which is a risky to national security. As a country we have to be vigilant about it. Yes let’s get the gifts but without losing out territorial integrity and national sovereignty we are a state by the way and we must be very careful and conscious,” he said.

He added, “Inde mavuto atigwela koma mpaka mulendo kukalowa kuchipinda kwa namfedwa?”

But reacting to the remarks, Mwakasungula said by uttering such remarks, Dausi had demonstrated a spirit of ingratitude and is trivializing the support neighbouring countries are giving to Malawi at this critical moment.

“The fears by the MP Hon Dausi on compromising our national security over humanitarian support and gesture by our neighbouring countries must not be amplified as that will be seen as lack of appreciation from our neighbours on support they have given us towards the effects of Tropical Cyclone Freedy. No question about it!

“Our neighbouring countries have shown great compassion to us and showing mistrust by feeling that we have compromised our security because of their presence is being ungrateful towards the good gesture they have done to us,” he said.

Mwakasungula added that Malawians need to learn lessons from the devastation of Tropical Cyclone Freedy and the full and free will support we are getting from our good neighbours.

“As an MP in Parliament, what he would have pushed for more financing to these relevant bodies like the Military so that we have ready machineries on standby in the eventuality of disasters such as the one we have experienced.

“Further it is important that the MP would have pushed for a stand-alone Ministry for Disaster Preparedness and not as a department like it is currently. With what we have experienced with cyclone we need a full Ministry of Disaster with a full Minister and huge funding,” stated Mwakasungula.

“By the way we must move away from being suspicious always because as neighbours we must trust, co-exist, cooperate, work and help each other without being suspicious of each other. Our neighbours are our Good Samaritan, let us not be suspicious of them,” he emphasized.

