Chakwera calls for sober Judiciary

President Dr Lazarus Chakwera says the country needs a sober Judiciary to help fight corruption which he described as the biggest enemy in Malawi.

President Chakwera said this on Monday when he presided over the opening of annual general meeting of African Bar Association.

“The Judiciary must become more transparent and accountable to the elected representatives of the people whose taxes fund it.

“Only that we can ensure that the bench is reserved for the virtuous Andy if you will allow the pun, ensure that the bar is reserved for the sober,” he said.

He said this was important as the country is in the middle of addressing a huge corruption scandal within the security organs.

He said corruption has increased in the country because of failure to put in place in the past and one such measure which must be pursued is increasing the capacity of parliamentarians to keep the security organs in check.

Chakwera also said he would continue to appoint people in public offices on merit not based on age, gender, tribe, or social media popularity.

He said his administration has implemented policies aimed at improving the Judicial system. According to President Chakwera, Malawi is home to judicial excellence following correction of misrepresentation of the Constitution in 2020 by the Supreme Court. “We will keep making governance reforms to ensure institutional corruption is never given a foothold,” Chakwera said. He added that African political and economic transformation depends on judicial reforms which also facilitate free trade, fair labour laws and credible delivery of Justice among others. The 2022 African Bar Association Annual Conference is being hosted by the Malawi Law Society under the theme “Instituting An Enduring Legacy of Transparent and Accountable Governance in Africa: Basic Issues and Roadmap. In her Key Note address, Liberian Vice President, Chief Senator Dr. Jewel Howard Taylor said government’s trusted policies on governance and law give a ray of hope to delivery of Justice, transparency and accountability in Malawi and Africa as a whole. “African Bar Association is truly becoming the voice of marginalized groups and the soul of young people trying to bring transformation,” she said.

Meanwhile, Associate Professor Edge Kanyongolo and Modecai Msisha are among the recipients of the 2022 African Bar Medals of Merit at the African Bar Association annual general conference underway in Lilongwe for their respective contributions to the legal profession. They have been awarded alongside President Macky Sall, Senegalese President who is also the African Union chairperson; Liberia’s Vice President Jewel Howard Taylor, John Kufour, former president of Ghana and Justice Edward Asante, the president of Ecowas Community Court, among others.

