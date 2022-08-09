Malawi netball star salutes national team performance

Despite putting up a dreary performance at the 2022 Birmingham Commonwealth Games, Australia-based netball star Mwawi Kumwenda has applauded the players for giving their all.

Malawi Queens finished on seventh position after losing to emerging Africa power house Uganda’s Cranes 56-43 in a battle for fifth/sixth place.

“Birmingham commonwealth games 2022 has been a great experience sharing this platform with all distinguished athletes from our beautiful land of Malawi.

“Together we showed an incredible effort despite the fact that we did not get the results that we all anticipated. However the footprint we have left here does not end here, but compels us to work even harder. We carry great pride in representing our motherland Flag and will continue to aim for greater victories.”

Kumwenda, who returned to the Queens after four years due to injury, also applauded FDH Bank plc for its commitment to support the team.

He said: “Many thanks to FDH Bank plc Malawi for the huge support. (OfficialSponsorOfTheQueens), Malawi Government, Our Queens Our Pride and all netball fans for such incredible support.

We were also accompanied by incredible staff and officials who played a very important role behind the scenes. Thank you to everyone for your continuous support. Till next time.”

Malawi, who were in Pool B also lost to England 66-41, New Zealand 69-50 but beat Trinidad & Tobago 70-30, Northern Ireland 54-41 and Wales 56-52 for the seventh place play-off.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!