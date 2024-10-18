Chakwera Celebrates Strong Malawi-India Ties During Visit of Indian President Murmu

President Lazarus Chakwera has expressed deep appreciation for the strong bilateral relationship between Malawi and India. His remarks came during a meeting with Indian President Her Excellency Smt. Droupadi Murmu at Kamuzu Palace on Friday.

Minister of Foreign Affairs Nancy Tembo updated the media post-meeting, highlighting President Chakwera’s gratitude for India’s steadfast support across various sectors, including trade, health, education, and military peacekeeping. He also acknowledged India’s recent humanitarian assistance.

“The President is particularly pleased that the Indian President chose Malawi as one of her official visit destinations,” Tembo stated. “He emphasized India’s role in supporting least developed countries in multilateral organizations, ensuring they receive fair treatment on the global stage.”

During her three-day visit, President Murmu also toured the National Memorial Park and Kamuzu Mausoleum, seeking to engage with Malawi’s cultural and historical heritage.

The visit underscores the ongoing collaboration and friendship between the two nations, reinforcing their commitment to mutual support and development.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!