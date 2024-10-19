Mtambo back to the streets as he apologises to Malawians

Alliance for Democracy (AFORD) Vice President and Commander in Chief of Citizens for Transformation (CFT), Timothy Pagonachi Mtambo, has apologised to Malawians for taking a huge role in spearheading regime change in 2020.

In a letter dated October 19, 2024 titled “A Message of Reflection and Renewed Commitment to Malawians” addressed to Malawians and seen by Nyasa Times, Mtambo has declared that he will take to the streets to demand meaningful reform and accountability from the current regime.

“..(I) stand before you today with a humble heart and a reflective spirit. As I look back on my role in the 2020 change of regime, I am compelled to offer my sincerest apologies for my actions. My time as Minister of Unity and Civic Education provided valuable insight into the impact of our decisions, and I have come to realise that the regime change may not have benefitted our nation as intended,” reads part of the letter.

Mtambo adds that he understands the gravity of his involvement but remains committed to the well-being and progress of Malawi as a nation stressing “in light of this, I am announcing my plans to lead a new movement for change- one that prioritises the needs and aspirations of all Malawians.”

“I invite all Malawians, both at home and abroad, as I will be taking to the streets to demand meaningful reform and accountability. My peaceful protests will be guided by the principles of democracy and civic responsibility,” he says.

Mtambo is yet to disclose the actual date when he will hold his demonstrations.

