Concerned Machinjiri residents mobilize funds to renovate South Lunzu Health Centre

Some concerned residents from Machinjiri township in Blantyre have teamed up by joining hands and form a special committee which will lead in mobilizing funds from well-wishers to help renovate South Lunzu Health Centre facility in the area which is in poor and dilapidated condition puting lives of people and health personnel at risk.

The health centre which was built in 1972 and support a population of over 72 000 people is among other things facing challenges such as lack of medical equipments, inadequate patients wards, unavailability of patients and guardian toilets, incinerators, lack of maternity wards and Under 5 clinic department beds, chairs, sterilizer machine, guardian Shelters, lack of fence which is leading to increased vandalism cases at the facility just to mention a few.

The hospital also has broken doors and windows in all the wards and offices a development which is making the operation services difficult.

One of the concerned members, Deus Sandram said they thought it wise to form a task force committee which will be responsible in organizing different fundraising activities after noticing the worrisome state of the hospital which has alot of challenges which are contributing to poor operation at the facility.

Sandram admitted that as residents of the area they believe that they have a role to play by collectively coming together and take action through mobilizing of resources for the facility in order to avert some of the problems.

He further added that as a media person and a citizen of Machinjiri, he thought it necessary to use his presence and expertise and connections to be part of the concerned community members so that the area should also be able to benefit from.

“The hospital is going alot of challenges and these problems can not only be solved by one person. It is very unfortunate that despite experiencing these challenges from long time ago no quick actions are being taken to rectify them so as citizens we want to exercise our roles by mobilizing funds and assist in fixing some challenges because this is one of the biggest health facilities in Blantyre catering thousands of people,” said Sandram.

Facility In charge for South Lunzu Health Centre, Oscar Soko lamented that the current situation poses a big threats to diseases that escalate due to poor hygiene.

Soko added that the arrangement of a special committee which involves the hospital’s management officials in conjunction with members of the community stand as the only solution that can help to improve the situation through the use of resources to be mobilized from the initiative.

“As hospital officials we have tried our level best but the poor situation is just increasing almost each and every day which is a worrisome development especially when you look at a huge number of people who seek medical help from the facility.

“It is our expectation that from the big walk organized by the community and hospital management in November will try to reduce some of the challenges if well-wishers support us,” said Soko.

The committee is targeting to raise about K70 million from the initiative.

