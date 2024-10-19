Life Time Entertainment holds ZAMALAWI Music Concert

Life Time Entertainment Ltd has organised an inaugural ZAMALAWI Music concert on 25 October at New Bingley Hall in Birmingham, UK as part of Zambia’s Independence Day.

A statement from Life Time Entertainment Ltd said the groundbreaking event brings together the finest musical talents from Zambia and Malawi.

Reads the statement: “For the first time ever, the UK will witness a grand celebration of Zambia’s independence, merging the rich musical and cultural heritage of both Zambia and Malawi.

“This extraordinary event will be a landmark moment in the UK’s cultural scene, offering a new way to experience and honor the significance of Zambian independence, while fostering unity between these two neighboring countries.”

The ZAMALAWI music concert promises to be one of the biggest of its kind ever held in the UK. Life Time Entertainment Ltd has curated an impressive lineup featuring some of the best and most beloved music artists from Zambia and Malawi.

Representing Malawi will be Kell Kay, Tay Grin, Driemo and Eli Njuchi, each bringing their unique sounds and styles to the stage. This concert will also mark the first time that sensational youthful Afropop musiciations Driemo and Eli Njuchi will be performing in the UK.

From Zambia, the event will feature Mampi, Xaven, Nez Long, Macky 2, Rich Bizzy and Yo Maps. Both Xaven and Nez Long will also be performing in the UK for the first time, adding an extra layer of excitement to this already extraordinary lineup.

Life Times Entertainment said the music event will also offer patrons a cultural experience.

Reads the statement further: “Audiences will be treated to a vibrant blend of Zambian and Malawian music, reflecting the diverse sounds and stories of these nations. From traditional influences to contemporary hits, the ZAMALAWI concert will offer a unique window into the soul of these two countries, celebrating their shared histories and vibrant futures through the universal language of music.”

Behind this event is Life Time Entertainment Ltd, the driving force that has made this vision a reality. With a passion for showcasing talent and creating unforgettable experiences, the company is committed to making the ZAMALAWI concert one for the history books.

By uniting Zambia and Malawi’s music scenes for a celebration of independence in the UK, Life Time Entertainment Ltd is setting the stage for an event that will resonate far beyond 25 October.

The ZAMALAWI concert will be more than just an event; it will be a defining moment for both the Zambian and Malawian communities in the UK, as well as music fans from all backgrounds.

