Chakwera challenges graduates to be self-starters

President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has challenged university graduates to be self-starters, stressing that gone are the days when educated people waited for the government and companies to create jobs for them.

Speaking at the 28th commencement ceremony of African Bible College in Lilongwe on Saturday, Chakwera lamented that most educational institutions in Malawi does not prepare young people to innovate, but rather wait for someone to give them employment.

“This is not the kind of spirit that builds a nation, nor the kind of spirit that builds anything. To build things in any nation requires men and women who are self-starters, men and women who see a need and an opportunity, and then respond with action, men and women who do not need permission to do what needs to be done,” said the President.

Chakwera said Malawi’s greatest need at this time is quality leadership and people of faith in all sectors.

He observed that many people in Malawi have lost faith, lost the ability to believe the great things we can achieve.

“Many no longer believe in the great possibilities that lie ahead for Malawi, or the greatness that exists within them, and so they cannot stop lamenting what is not working or talking down on those working hard to fix things. They no longer believe that the fight against corruption can be won, so they just cry about it. They no longer believe that the economy can be fixed, so they just cry about it. They no longer believe that tribal divisions can be healed, so they just cry about it. They no longer believe that the public service can be improved, so they just cry about it,” he said.

“But what Malawi needs are men and women of great faith, not cry-babies. What Malawi needs are men and women who have faith in the great power of God, the great power of human innovation, and the great power of human partnership. What Malawi needs are men and women who believe that nothing is impossible for Malawi because nothing is impossible for God.

“What Malawi needs are men and women who can live by the motto of ABC, faith in action, God in motion. And since your education at this institution has instilled in you that faith, you must know that your country needs you,” added Chakwera.

