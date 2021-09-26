Chakwera challenges University graduates to think outside the box

Malawi needs university graduates who are builders and doers, not talkers and wishful thinkers, Malawi President Lazarus Chakwera has said.

Chakwera has challenged graduates in the country including the newly minted graduating Catholic University of Malawi (CUNIMA) students not to sit back on their laurels and wait for job opportunities but rather think outside the box to start something small and grow with time.

Speaking at Catholic University Campus in Chiradzulu on Saturday, where about 897 students graduated with diplomas and degrees from faculties of Nursing and Midwifery, Science, Theology, Commerce, Social Sciences, and Education, Chakwera advised the graduating students to borrow a leaf from their school, which started from humble beginnings.

“What Malawi needs are graduates with a winning attitude that sees opportunity where others see obstacles.

“What Malawi needs are graduates with a hunger to achieve great things and create new and innovative solutions to the challenges we face.

“What Malawi needs are graduates who use their education to design and build industries, companies, institutions, corporations, infrastructure, and services from scratch,” added President Chakwera.

The Malawi leader, himself a graduate of the University of Malawi’s Chancellor College charged:

“What the country needs are graduates who are builders and doers, not talkers and wishful thinkers.”

Chakwera told the graduands to decide whether they are going to use their education to do and leave something good in their country or waste it on spectating, analyzing and critiquing others who are in the arena of great deeds.

Chakwera said: “You are free to waste your talent and education on ‘kulubwalubwa’ but if you do, you should not delude yourself into thinking that your loud opinion about the work of others is an accomplishment.

“As a nation, we must stop glorifying faultfinders, naysayers, bystanders, and hand-clappers. We must reserve our praise for those who are doing and building something for Malawi.”

The president said if the country is going to become an inclusively wealthy and middle-income economy as envisioned in Malawi 2063, then what Malawi needs are more graduates who leave college with more than a qualification.

He said his administration will create a conducive environment where graduates are able to manifest themselves and become what God the creator intended them to be.

In his remarks, CUNIMA Chancellor Archbishop Thomas Msusa expressed concern that graduates are finding it tough on the job market to secure employment yet the country is in dire need of human capital in all sectors.

Catholic University Vice Chancellor George Buleya described the university as a living example of the parable of Jesus Christ of a mustard seed because the school that started small but has managed to grow over the few years of its existence.

As an expansion strategy, Buleya said the institution is currently constructing a magnificent 18 lecture room campus at Nanjiri in Lilongwe to help deal with the growing demand for tertiary education in the country.

