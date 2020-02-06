Chakwera, Chilima speak one language on alliance, unmoved by Mutharika’s appeal bid

Malawi Congress Party (MCP) president Lazarus Chakwera and UTM leader Saulos Chilima have reiterated for political alliance on order to dislodge the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) from power.

The two opposition leaders have also reacted to decision by President Peter Mutharika to contest a Constitution Court ruling that overturned his election last May.

On working relationship, Chilima told a news conference on Wednesday in Lilongwe, that such a political alliance should be to the benefit of ordinary Malawians not power hungry politicians.

“The need to have alliances is there, this is very important. But the question is, why do we need an alliance? We don’t want an alliance gained at just putting some people in power,” said.

Chilima said he is ready to sacrifice his position if the alliance is for the benefit of ordinary Malawians.

The same view was expressed by the MCP president Chakwera on Tuesday in Lilongwe.

Chakwera said he is ready to step aside to give someone a chance to vie for the presidency in the forthcoming court sanctioned fresh election in five months time.

On Monday, judges annulled the vote, citing irregularities, and ordered a new election within 150 days.

President Mutharika has since said alongside his legal team he had “serious reservations with the judgement” and will proceed to appeal at the Supreme Court of Malawi.

But both Chilima and Chakwera have said Mutharika has right to appeal and can exercise it.

“Our legal team stands ready to go and make our case[ at court of appeal],” said Chilima.

Chakwera, through MCP spokesperson Reverend Maurice Munthali, said Mutharika “doesn’t have any satisfactory grounds to appeal.”

Munthali said Mutharika “cannot prove beyond reasonable doubt that he can be the rightful appellant.”

Constitutional a law expert at University of Malawi Edge Kanyongo has since said the impending appeal by Mutharika will not stop the process of preparing fresh elections until another court rules otherwise.

“An appeal does not automatically stop or nullify the effect of the previous judgement,” said Kanyongolo.

This was the first time a court had annulled a presidential election in Malawi.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :