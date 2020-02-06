Japan ambassador visits new KIA check-in and terminals

February 6, 2020 Nyasa Times Reporter 1 Comment

Japanese Ambassador  to Malawi, Satoshi Iwakiri, visited and toured Japaness sponsored projects at Kamuzu International Airport (KIA)  in Lilongwe  on Wednesday to appreciate the works of  newly constructed terminals, new check in counters, new radar and  control tower equipment .

Kamuzu International Airport Commandant Don Chimtengo (r) briefing the Japan Ambassador Iwakiri about new facility
Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwariki(left) tours renovated Kamuzu International Airport in Lilongwe (C) Govati
Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwakiri appreciate new toilet facilities at KIA.(C) Govati Nyirenda
New check in counters at Kamuzu International Airport (C) Govati Nyirenda (2)
Japaness Ambassador to Malawi Satoshi Iwariki (3rd, fron right) tours new check-in counters at KIA (C) Govati Nyirenda
New check in counters at Kamuzu International Airport (C) Govati Nyirenda

Malawi received provided $35 million (about K26 billion)  grant from  Japan International Cooperation Agency (Jica) has for the rehabilitation, upgrading and improvement of radar surveillance system at KIA.

This grant helped Malawi  to beat the International Civil Aviation Organisation (Icao) 2020 deadline to have the facility refurbished or risk being blacklisted.

The airport was operating without a functional radar surveillance system following the breakdown of the one installed in 1982 when the airport was constructed.

The Japanese ambassador was very impressed with the beautiful work he saw.

He encouraged those using the facilities to take care of them.

Iwakiri  also hailed the bilateral cooperation that exists between Malawi and Japan.

1
The Ugly Airport terminal that was added is not up to standard. It should be pulled down. I ma sure Dr Banda in turning in his grave in disgust.

