Chakwera commends CCAP for its contributions towards social and economic growth in the country

Malawi President Dr Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera has commended Church of Central African Presbyterian (CCAP) for the contribution the Church has made towards various sectors of the economy.

The President said this today when he presided over the Church of Central Africa Presbyterian (CCAP) General Assembly Centenary Celebrations at CIVO Stadium in Lilongwe.

The President said on education sector, CCAP has built many secondary schools which our children are using for their daily learning process. He said these schools are crucial national development.

The President said on health sector , the CCAP has built many hospitals which Malawians are using today. He said these hospitals are contributing alot towards universal health coverage which demands citizens to have hospitals within the reach.

On agriculture sector , the President commended CCAP for opening the more agricultural farms which are contributing positively towards food security.

The President has since hailed CCAP for its contribution on good governance.He said while in office as President, he has met CCAP many times for advise towards good governance.

As a matter of background, CCAP was established in 1924, as a result of the work of the Scottish and Dutch Missionaries in the last quarter of the 1800s.

The ceremony brought together all CCAP members in Malawi in all three Synods namely Livingstonia, Blantyre, and Nkhoma.

Upon his arrival, President Chakwera accompanied by First Lady Madam Monica Chakwera, signed the visitors book, before touring a number of pavilions to appreciate various projects in the areas of Gospel evangelism, health, agriculture and education, among others, that the Synods have been understanding in the past 100 years of it’s existence in the country.

Vice President Dr Micheal Bizwick Usi, former President Madam Joyce Banda and the former First Gentleman Richard Banda, former Vice President Khumbo Kachali, several top government officials, and leaders of various denominations are all in attendance to witness the event.

