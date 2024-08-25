Police arrest Mzuni student for swindling Malawians using Triephornia Mpinganjira fake FB account

Police say they have arrested a Mzuzu University ICT student for allegedly swindling Malawians money using a fake Triephornia Mpinganjira face book account.

Police spokesperson Peter Kalaya has identified the student as Kenneth Feston.

“Working on a complaint lodged by Mrs. Triephornia Mpinganjira that someone was fraudulently and dishonestly using her name on Facebook, MPS’s Cybercrime Unit arrested Feston on Saturday, August 24, 2024 at Mzuzu University Campus.

“The suspect, who is an Information and Communications Technology (ICT) student has since demonstrated how he created and fraudulently used the fake account in luring victims into sending him money by promising them hefty returns,” said Kalaya.

Kalaya said the investigation has revealed that Feston was using phone number 0991203482 to which victims were sending upfront payments as their investments in what he called: “Fidelity Savings Project.”

He said Feston was also allegedly running various ‘trophies’ in which he was promising participant’s lucrative returns, but their communications ended the moment victims sent him the money.

“MPS is therefore calling upon all those who transacted with the suspect using the number above and believe are his victims to quickly report to their nearest Police Station.

“The Service also cautions Malawians to desist from sending money to people they only communicate with online in deals that look too good to be true to avoid being victims of tricksters,” said Kalaya.

Feston, who comes from Mwankhumwa Village, Traditional Authority Mphuka in Thyolo District has been charged with three counts, namely: Theft by trick, Spamming and Obtaining money by false pretences.

