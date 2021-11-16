Chakwera Commissions solar power plant in Salima

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has commissioned a 60 megawatt Salima Solar, a project that will give an additional 20 per cent energy to

the country’s national grid.

Speaking during the inauguration ceremony on Monday, Chakwera observed that the plant is the first solar photovoltaic to connect to the

national grid and a blue print for future projects in Malawi.

“This solar plant is a clean energy and a model for the green future our country want,” he said.

He said the project has demonstrated that Malawi is an attractive and peaceful destination for private sector investment in the energy

sector.

According to him, the plant is a potent symbol and the commitment to build a new Malawi of access to clean and affordable energy.

The President recently participated in the launch of the Global Energy Alliance for People and Planet whose aim is to promote universal

access to clean and affordable energy.

He however bemoaned the slowness of governance system in the country.

“Malawi cannot afford to have systems that take eight years for a project to move from conception to completion,” he said.

In his remarks, JCM Solar Company Chief Executive Officer, Christian Wray, said the plant, which has 228,000 solar panels, will reduce

reliance on fossil fuel imports and associated carbon emissions.

“The plant will improve the reliability of electricity to homes and business in Malawi,” he said.

The project, the first in Sub Saharan Africa, he said, has been developed to international standards of health, safety and governance.

Former President Peter Mutharika set the project in motion through a ground breaking exercise in December 2018 where he promised that a range of energy mix and private sector participation in power generation was the only solution to ending power blackouts.

However, similar project with 20megawatts is being carried out in Golomoti, Dedza.

