Government clarifies on the rise of commodities

Minister of Information, Gospel Kazako has attributed the increase of commodity prices to fuel hike globally.

He made the clarification on Tuesday during a press conference at Central Information Office (CIO) in Lilongwe after concerns from Malawians upon sudden increase of essential commodities.

Kazako said that the drastic increase of fuel price was one of the factors that have contributed much on the rise of different commodities in the country.

“In the past four months, we have seen that the prices of essential commodities have risen to the dismay of Malawians who have no capacity to survive but this is not our making, it’s something that has affected the whole world.

“Things have gone up as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic which has hit the economic status of countries that Malawi depends on,” the Minister said.

Kazako added that government was fully aware of the hard situation that Malawians are passing through and it was trying all efforts to improve the situation.

He said, “This is not time to point out fingers on other people who did not do well but put aside their differences and work together with government of Malawi in conquering such problems.”

The Minister said government has set its eyes on building a better Malawi for everyone and making sure that the increase of prices is not perennial.

Essential commodities like fuel, sugar, cooking oil, soap and salt are among other products that have their prices have been raised.

