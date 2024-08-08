Chakwera condemns aspirants ‘buying’ MCP’s convention delegates

Some aspirants for various positions at the ongoing Malawi Congress Party (MCP) convention had a rude awakening on Thursday noon when State President Lazurus McCarthy Chakwera squarely condemned them for “buying” delegates.

Chakwera, who is also President of MCP, condemned the “buying” of delegates in his opening remarks for the convention at BICC in Lilongwe, saying it is sad this is happening amid concerns of rising corruption in the country.

Some aspirants have been openly dishing out millions of money to delegates ahead of the convention, raising serious concerns, suspicions and questions about the source of the money.

Said Chakwera: “Enticing delegates with money amid corruption concerns is bad. Do not buy positions. It is not good for the party.

“I urge you all delegates to vote wisely, without considering whether or not you a candidate has given you money.

“Vote for hardworking and servant leaders who will serve the party diligently and help it to return power in the 2025 general election”.

Chakwera then expressed optimism that MCP will win the forthcoming general election, citing the party’s winning of most of the by-elections conducted in the past four years.

