Chakwera conferred with honorary doctorate degree in Moz for bolstering international cooperation, development

Malawi President Dr. Lazarus McCarthy Chakwera was on Thursday conferred with an Honorary Doctorate Degree in International Cooperation for Development by the Joaquim Chissano University in Mozambique.

The awarding of the degree attracted a deafening joyous sounds of ululation, cheering and hand-clapping as Chakwera was being swathed in an sky-blue and black academic gown inside the spacious venue.

Chakwera has been bestowed the coveted honour at the Joaquim Chissano International Conference Centre in Maputo, marking a climax of the President’s two-day State Visit which ends today.

Sources from the State House of Malawi say President Chakwera, in his acceptance speech, expressed gratitude for the honour in recognition of his untiring efforts to bolster international cooperation within the region and beyond.

“I thank you for this distinguished honour for me and the people of Malawi,” he said.

Following his visit to Mozambique, President Chakwera is this afternoon proceeding to Harare, Zimbabwe for the 44th ordinary summit of the Southern Africa Development Cooperation (SADC) Heads of State and Governments, scheduled for 17th August 2024.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!