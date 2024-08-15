Bt. City, through PPPC, engages private sector to construct K4bn recreation centers

Blantyre City Council has engaged a private sector player, Jura Adventures, for the construction of K4 billion recreation centers in the commercial city in a deal that has been facilitated by the Public Private Partnership Commission (PPPC).

A contract between Blantyre City BCC and Jura Adventures has already been duly signed.

The partnership is aimed at constructing recreation centres like children amusement parks and improve infrastructural development in the commercial city of Blantyre.

Speaking during the signing ceremony in Blantyre, PPPC Chief Executive Officer, Patrick Kabambe said the commission is glad to witness the partnership between the two parties, noting that such agreements promise to bring vast benefits to city of Blantyre and its residents.

Kabambe said PPPC has the responsibility to facilitate and oversee viable and sustainable partnerships between public and private sectors in Malawi to ensure such collaborations are structured in a manner that is transparent and beneficial to all stakeholders to promote economic growth through establishment of quality infrastructure and delivery of public services.

“This kind of contract is of great significance as it would help Blantyre City to develop economically by bringing more positive results to the infrastructure development of the city which has the possibility to create more jobs to its residents and attract tourists across the borders,” he said.

“When the project is completed, it will not only improve the livelihoods of residents of Blantyre City but it will also have an impact on the economic status of the city as well as its ambience,” Kabambe added.

Kabambe said a true measure of success will be in the results delivered by such partnerships, disclosing that the commission is in the process of developing streamlined strategies where such public-private partnerships can strive for the benefit of all Malawians.

On his part, BCC Chief Executive Officer, Dennis Chinseu said the council is looking towards urbanization in line with the Malawi 2063 Agenda to have quality infrastructure in the city of Blantyre that would help to promote the social life experiences of families and the youth in the city as well as the whole country and beyond.

“We would like to construct beautiful parks and amusement centres in Blantyre which would help to bring more entertainment to families and children who opt to visit the centres in the near future. This development has the possibility to bring about mindset change among the youths, by keeping them busy to refrain from stress and anxiety and other immoral behaviors,” Chinseu said.

He said the facility will complement the council’s efforts of ensuring a green and beautiful city, thereby contributing to the development of the nation.

In his remarks, Board Chairperson of Jura Adventures, Charles Zimba, a company tasked to construct the recreation centre and children amusement parks in Blantyre City, said the facilities would cater for children and adults to ensure social development among children and bring about memorable leisure experiences among the adults.

“Our main focus is to bring about more family entertainment, edutainment to the residents of Blantyre through constructing high quality infrastructure that would allow people to spend their free time profitably,” Zimba said.

He added that the facilities would help to improve the tourism industry in Malawi by attracting both local and international tourists, adding that the project would also create jobs during the construction period in Blantyre.

Zimba disclosed that the contract agreement with BCC is expected to run and finish in a period of 12 months.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!