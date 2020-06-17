Chakwera confident of credible Malawi fresh presidential elections 

Main challenger of President Peter Mutharika in next week’s Tuesday fresh presidential election, Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi Congress Party (MCP) says he is confident that re-run will be credible and set the nation on a new democratic course.

The 65-year-old opposition leader who overturned the results of Malawi’s presidential elections in a landmark legal case, said: “This time around we have more confidence that this election will be treated with the integrity it deserves.”

Chakwera said this in an interview reported by Agence France-Presse (AFP), one of the world’s great wire news services that he it optimistic about the new Malawi Electoral Commission headed by High Judge Dr Chifundo Kachale

“Malawians must be respected, their rights must be respected. It is not a matter of who counts the votes, it should be a matter of every vote counting,” he said.

Chakwera’s MCP was once led by Independence hero turned dictator Kamuzu Banda, who ruled Malawi for 30 years until losing power in the first multi-party polls in 1994 to Bakili Muluzi.

This time around the MCP president leads a nine-party Tonse alliance.

People are “demanding change and they see us as the face of change. They see us as the face of a new Malawi that all of us can build together”, Chakwera said.

