Mutharika hunt for votes, urges people to choose development over demos

President Peter Mutharika has called for support to be re-in the June 23 Fresh Presidential election for his government to continue developing the country.

Speaking on Tuesday in Ntcheu, Mutharika said it is high time for Malawians to choose between development and demonstrations citing that his government has done a lot in developing the district as well as the country at large.

He said construction of Ntcheu bus depot, the stadium, Tsangano-Neno road and Kasinje which are all under construction are some of the developments which are being implemented under his leadership hence calling for the support on June 23 for him to continue implementing developments in the district.

“We are implementing a lot of developments in this district hence urging you people to vote for the ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) and our partners of United Democratic Front(UDF) so that we should continue implementing developments in the district as well as the country,” he said.

The president also disclosed that his government will also renovate Mpira dam in the district to help in dealing with water challenges that people are facing in the district as well as Balaka.

He further said that his government will construct a 400 -million-kwacha dry port in Liwonde that will help in creating job opportunities among the youths.

“We have plans to renovate Mpira dam so that it should help to deal with water challenges that people here in Ntcheu are facing as well as Balaka. On top of that we are also going to construct a 400-million-kwacha dry port that will also help to create job opportunities among the youths,” said Mutharika.

However, Minister of Disaster and public events who was a running mate in the null and void May 21,2019 presidential election Everton Chimulilenji trashed opposition parties for using his name for campaigning.

He said Atupele Muluzi deserved to be a running mate for this Fresh Presidential Election based on their alliance.

“Opposition parties are using my name in their campaign rallies with the intentions of separating us. It is not Atupele Muluzi or our professor who removed me from being a vice president of this country hence the opposition parties who rushed to court,” said Chimulilenji.

DPP’s Vice president for the Eastern Region Bright Msaka promised full support for Mutharika.

