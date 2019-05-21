Chakwera confused, lost voter registration card: Lunguzi shocked over missing name

Former leader of opposition Lazarus Chakwera nearly failed to vote in the Tuesday’’s Tripartite Elections in Lilongwe north-west constituency after he had realized that he did not have a voter registration card when he was already on a queue.

Chakwera looked confused as he searched from all his jacket and trousers pockets before returning to his vehicle to look for it.

He then gave up and informed the poll staff who looked up for his name in the voters roll and found that his name was there.

Chakwera then voted at Malembo primary school without using his voter registration card.

In Dedza, former member of parliament Juliana Lunguzi had a shock of her life when she was told that she could not vote because her name was missing in voters roll.

She registered at Mtambabowa primary school in Dedza east but after a thorough search, her name was found kilometres away from where she registered.

Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) officials said they were investigating the matter.

