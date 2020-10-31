Chakwera congratulates Chilima for ‘fascinating lecture’ on mindset change: ‘Don’t drive a wedge between Malawi president and VP’

President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated his deputy, Saulos Chilima for the “fascinating lecture” on mindset change which he delivered on Friday at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

Chakwera made the remarks Friday night during Chilima’s lecture on Mindset Change.

The President said the message delivered by Chilima was not only timely, but also “desperately needed.”

Chakwera said he is fully supportive of the initiative “as one way of conscientizing the nation about a new way of thinking, without which the task of building a new Malawi cannot be done.”

The Malawi leader added that some people wrongly think that only the President and Vice-President or the Cabinet need a mindset change. He said everybody needs a mindset change.

“All Malawians including those in leadership must embrace criticism. I am urging all Malawians to embrace mindset change,” he said.

Chakwera said the approach to governing used by public servants is broken and demands a radical mindset change.

“However, a mindset change in those who govern will never be enough. It must be accompanied by a radical mindset change in the citizenry,” he said.

Chakwera observed that priorities as citizens are also broken is social medial discussions are anything to go by.

He said Malawi has “ serious problems that need serious people.”

Said Chakwera: “This is a country in serious debt, with 15 million people wallowing in serious poverty, a 25- year history of serious corruption, a 100-year history of serious gender inequality, and in the midst of a 6- month battle against a serious economy-crippling pandemic.

“What Malawi needs are serious minds who are eager to use their resources and talent to solve the serious problems of our time.”

He said the obsession with majoring on minors is proof positive that the Vice President Chilima is right to call on all citizens to do some soul searching and ask: “What is it about my mindset that needs to change in order to make Malawi better?”

Chakwera also said Malawians need to not be afraid to challenge each other to change the perspective on any issue that affects the nation.

“In this new Malawi, no one must be left thinking that they are exempt from scrutiny. If you criticize me or the Vice-President, we will listen and put your perspective to good use. But if we criticize you, don’t suddenly behave like a toddler and throw tantrums because you think we owe you and your high horse special homage.

“Malawi is a free country, and we must each be free to challenge everyone to a mindset change for the common good. We all need to challenge each other when necessary and cherish each other when appropriate, for that is the only way for us to move forward together without leaving anyone behind.”

The Malawi leader also called on the citizenry to desist from rumour-mongering and attempts to bring divisions between the President and Vice- President but instead focus on solving the myriad of challenges the country is facing.

“We cannot afford to waste our time on social media gossip about cocktails at State House and using that to manufacture storms in a tea cup for the amusement of idle and gullible minds,” said Chakwera.

Apparently, there were reports that State House had organised a cocktail party on Friday at a time the Veep was set to deliver his lecture. But it later emerged that Chakwera had accepted the invitation to attend the lecture.

After delivering his lecture, responding to a question on President and Vice President divisions, Chilima says the country should move on from “nonsense” politics that focus on rumours.

Chilima added: “We will remain as we are, we will continue serving the people. The High 5 talks about servant leadership, not individualistic.”

Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V said he was happy the mindset change topic is coming from the top leadership.

