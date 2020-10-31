Chakwera congratulates Chilima for ‘fascinating lecture’ on mindset change: ‘Don’t drive a wedge between Malawi president and VP’

October 31, 2020 Paul Chamdimba Nkhoma - Nyasa Times 1 Comment

President Lazarus Chakwera has congratulated his deputy, Saulos Chilima for the “fascinating lecture” on mindset change which he delivered on Friday at Bingu International Convention Centre in Lilongwe.

President Chakwera: Mr. Vice-President, thank you for challenging us
tonight. What a blessed nation we will be if we all apply
these things to our own lives, our own homes, and our
own profession!
Part of the audience at the lecture
Conscientizing the nation about a new way of thinking

Chakwera made the remarks Friday night during Chilima’s lecture on Mindset Change.

The President said  the message delivered  by Chilima  was not only timely, but also “desperately needed.”

Chakwera said he is fully supportive of  the initiative “as one way of conscientizing the nation  about a new way of thinking, without which the task of building a new Malawi cannot be done.”

The Malawi leader  added that some people wrongly think that only the President and Vice-President or the Cabinet need a mindset change. He said everybody needs a mindset change.

“All Malawians including those in leadership must embrace criticism. I am urging all Malawians to embrace mindset change,” he said.

Chakwera said the   approach to governing used by public servants is  broken and demands a radical mindset change.

“However, a mindset change in those who govern will  never be enough. It must be accompanied by a radical  mindset change in the citizenry,” he said.

Chakwera observed that priorities as citizens are also broken is social medial discussions are anything to go by.

He  said Malawi has “ serious problems that need  serious people.”

Said Chakwera: “This is a country in serious debt, with  15 million people wallowing in serious poverty, a 25-  year history of serious corruption, a 100-year history of  serious gender inequality, and in the midst of a 6-  month battle against a serious economy-crippling  pandemic.

“What Malawi needs are serious minds who  are eager to use their resources and talent to solve the  serious problems of our time.”

He said the obsession with majoring on minors is proof  positive that the Vice President Chilima  is right to call on all  citizens to do some soul searching and ask: “What is it about my mindset that needs to change in order to  make Malawi better?”

Chakwera also said Malawians need to not be afraid to challenge  each other to change the perspective on any issue that  affects the nation.

“In this new Malawi, no one must be left  thinking that they are exempt from scrutiny. If you  criticize me or the Vice-President, we will listen and  put your perspective to good use. But if we criticize  you, don’t suddenly behave like a toddler and throw  tantrums because you think we owe you and your high  horse special homage.

“Malawi is a free country, and we must each be free to  challenge everyone to a mindset change for the  common good. We all need to challenge each other  when necessary and cherish each other when  appropriate, for that is the only way for us to move  forward together without leaving anyone behind.”

The Malawi leader also called on the citizenry to desist from rumour-mongering and attempts to bring divisions between the President and Vice- President but instead focus on solving the myriad of challenges the country is facing.

“We cannot afford to waste our time on  social media gossip about cocktails at State House and  using that to manufacture storms in a tea cup for the  amusement of idle and gullible minds,” said Chakwera.

Apparently, there were reports that  State House had organised a cocktail party on Friday at a time the Veep was set to deliver his lecture. But it later emerged that Chakwera had accepted the invitation to attend the lecture.

After delivering his lecture, responding to a question on President and Vice President divisions, Chilima says the country should move on from “nonsense” politics that focus on rumours.

Chilima added: “We will remain as we are, we will continue serving the people. The High 5 talks about servant leadership, not individualistic.”

Inkosi ya Makosi Mbelwa V said he was happy the mindset change topic is coming from the top leadership.

Follow and Subscribe Nyasa TV :

Sharing is caring!

0 0 vote
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
guest
1 Comment
newest
oldest most voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments
Segwe
Segwe
5 hours ago

Too much red tape and text too good to hear ideas but Malawians need practical Malawian solutions

0
Reply
shares
1
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x
Read previous post:
Chilima  share steps of mindset growth:  Pleads with Malawians to end obsession with trivia

Vice-President Saulos Chilima  has dazzled the nation with his lecture on ‘Mindset Change’ which he ably delivered on Friday night at Bingu...

Close