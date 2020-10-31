Chilima tee-off fundraising golf for war veterans

Vice-President Saulos Chilima on Friday morning led a Charity Golf Tournament  to raise funds towards the welfare of  war veterans of Malawi Defence Force (MDF).

Photo session for the Vice President Saulos Chilima, Deputy Minister Jean Sendeza and Men in Uniform -pic by Lisa Kadango
Vice President teeing off -pic by Lisa Kadango
Vice President teeing off -pic by Lisa Kadango

British High Commissioner David Beer also patronized the event which took place at the Lilongwe Golf Club.

“Today we commemorate and celebrate our war veterans. We are supporting the people that sacrificed their lives for the peace we are enjoying today. As government we will continue to look after the welfare of our heroes,” said Chilima.

MDF  Commander General Vincent Nundwe expressed gratitude to the golfers and also companies who supported the event, saying  it was a demonstration of good civil military relations.

The money raised will go towards rehabilitating the war veterans’ memorial homes in Zomba, Lilongwe and Mzuzu.

Other sponsors are also expected to make their contributions, these include NBS, the main sponsor, Toyota Malawi, Umodzi Park, National Bank of Malawi, Rab Processors, Standard Bank and Malawi Airlines.

 

