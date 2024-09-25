Chakwera courts Ireland: Malawi’s ATM strategy gets global boost

President Lazarus Chakwera of Malawi has made a compelling appeal to Ireland’s President Michael Higgins for support with the ATM Strategy, a groundbreaking initiative aimed at boosting productivity in Agriculture, Tourism, and Mining sectors.

This ambitious plan, coined by Chakwera himself, envisions transforming Malawi from a poor to a wealthy nation through the Malawi Vision 2063, a long-term national development blueprint.

Chakwera outlined key strategies to achieve this vision, including streamlining business registration processes, visa-free travel for European visitors, and conserving tourist attractions to make Malawi a top destination. He also highlighted the country’s mineral wealth and efforts to ensure responsible mining practices.

To drive growth, Chakwera emphasized the need for investors in:

– Agriculture: Enhanced mechanized farming, value addition, and agro-input production.

– Tourism: Developing infrastructure to attract more visitors.

– Mining: Investing in sector development.

Malawi seeks direct budgetary support from EU countries, including Ireland, after facing suspension due to the ‘cashgate’ scandal in 2013. The Irish government is already supporting Malawi’s development priorities in climate change, education, governance, and agriculture.

Will Chakwera’s ATM Strategy succeed in transforming Malawi’s economy? Only time will tell, but with international support, the prospects look promising.

