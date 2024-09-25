Chakwera at UNGA: Malawi leader concerned with Africa’s lagging internet connectivity

President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has expressed concern over Africa’s lagging internet connectivity, with only 36 percent of the continent connected to the internet.

The President made the remarks on Tuesday during Semafor’s Next 3 Billion Fireside meeting at The Pierre Hotel in New York, USA.

Despite the broader challenges, President Chakwera highlighted that Malawi has made significant strides, with internet connectivity rising from 18 percent in 2020 to 37.9 percent in 2023.

“This rapid adoption of internet technologies is transforming our economy. The COVID-19 pandemic provided us with a stark reality check. The digital divide adversely impacted economic growth, as we lacked alternative digital service delivery platforms available to the common person. Public schools were hit harder than private schools,” said Chakwera.

The President emphasised that he recognises the critical role digitalisation plays in driving economic growth.

The World Bank estimates that a 10 percent increase in internet penetration can positively impact Gross Domestic Product (GDP) by 2 percent.

In this context, Chakwera explained that digitalisation also enhances government transparency and boosts domestic revenue collection by enabling digital payments.

Acknowledging this, President Chakwera stated that Malawi’s Agenda 2063 identifies industrialisation and digitalisation as key pillars for development.

“We have laid the groundwork in our national plans, focusing on affordable connectivity, leveraging diplomatic data corridors with neighboring countries, licensing innovative solutions like Starlink, and ensuring digital literacy and data protection,” he said.

The President assured the audience that the Malawian government is working to bring more people into the digital space to align with international standards and improve the country’s economy.

He added that digitalisation will spur the next phase of Africa’s economy, driven by homegrown innovations and digital ecosystems.

“A Malawian innovator should be able to reach the SADC market effortlessly through cross-border digital platforms. However, as we harness the power of connectivity, we must also establish robust legal and regulatory frameworks to protect our citizens from digital risks,” concluded Chakwera.

