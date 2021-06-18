Chakwera declares 7 days of mourning first Zambian President Kenneth Kaunda

Malawi’s State President Dr. Lazarus Chakwera has declared seven days of national mourning in honour of the fallen former President of Zambia, Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, who died yesterday aged 97.

Chakwera has further directed that flags fly at half-mast during these days.

A statement from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and International Cooperation says the Malawi leader will attend the funeral of the late Kaunda in Lusaka Zambia once the details of the funeral and burial programme are announced.

“The Government and the people of the Republic of Malawi join the immediate family of Dr. Kenneth Kaunda, the Government and people of the Republic of Zambia in mourning the passing of a great Statesman and Son of Africa.

“Former President Kaunda will be remembered as one of the brave sons of Africa and founding Father of the Southern African Frontline States who diligently fought for the sovereignty of the African countries in general, and Zambia in particular,” reads the statement in part.

Meanwhile, Zambia has declared 21 days of national mourning for Kaunda.

