3 withdraw from Nkhata Bay by-election race: PP v DPP

Three of the five people who were sent to contest in the Nkhata Bay Central June 29, 2021 by-election have withdrawn their nominations.

A statement from MEC, issued by the Constituency’s returning officer, said “following the withdrawal, their names have been removed from the list of nominated candidates and will not appear on the ballot paper.”

The three, according to the statement, are Justine Prince Banda (UTM), Helen Gertrude Mwale (TPM) and Jolly Deraley Nyimba (MCP).

Nsanje Lalanje returning officer has also announced that an independent candidate, Hussein Miraje Maunde Jaffali, has withdrawn his nomination.

In Nkhata Bay Central, it means the battle will be between Peoples Party’s (PP) Ralph Mhone and Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) candidate Symon Vuwa Kaunda.

Recently filed a lawsuit against the government of Malawi at the African Court on Human and People’s Rights in Arusha—Tanzania following a decision by the Supreme Court of Appeal in Blantyre to nullify his seat.

Vuwa, a senior member of the former ruling DPP who served in various cabinet portfolios, had been declared winner in the May 2019 parliamentary elections with 6 415 votes—just three votes ahead of Raphael Mhone of the People’s Party (PP).

Mhone, a barrister at law, challenged the victory declared by the Malawi Electoral Commission (MEC) in court which eventually sided with him citing “irregularities in that poll.”

