Chakwera declares war against fraud, low productivity

June 17, 2023 Naomi Mkwanda Be the first to comment
President Lazarus Chakwera has declared total war against fraud which he says low productivity.
He said there is a smear campaign against government by those involved in fraud aimed to frustrate his efforts.
Chakwera said this on Friday in Lilongwe when he presided over the signing ceremony of the co-management agreement between the  Ministry of Tourism and Peace Parks Foundation (PPF).
He said the agreement will help end wildlife crimes which he observed has led into poaching of animals, which are a tourist attraction.
Earlier, vice-chairperson for PPF Joaquim  Chisanno disclosed that the agreement will centre around management of Nyika National Park and Vwaza Marsh Wildlife Reserve through scaling up conservation efforts and boosting tourism.

