Veteran artist Chalamanda admitted to hospital

Veteran artist Gidess Chalamanda has been admitted to Chiradzulu district hospital due to a cough.

Chalamanda’s manager Pemphero Mphande said the legendary artist was admitted to the hospital on Thursday.

Mphande said the health condition of seasoned is improving.

Mphande said the artist has experienced a bad cough for two weeks and health personnel are suspecting it could be pneumonia.

“His condition has improved since he was taken to the hospital. I can only ask his fans to keep him in their prayers,” said Mphande.

Chalamanda’s wife Abiti Alafuledi said the artist was in an examination room where tests were being carried out when Nyasa Times called him for an interview.

